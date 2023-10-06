Sherrell Cross

For Sherrell Cross, her new role as executive director of Dallas Pride is more than just a job; it’s a calling

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

As an organizer with Teen Pride/Real Live Connection, Sherrell Cross is no newcomer to Dallas Pride. But after being named last week as the organization’s new executive director, Cross is now involved at a whole new level.

Despite having just stepped in to a vital position with a hectic schedule, Cross took the time this week to answer some questions for Dallas Voice about her involvement through the years in the LGBTQ community and her plans for Dallas Pride moving forward.

DALLAS VOICE: Tell me about why you decided to apply to be executive director for Dallas Pride. What drew you to the job? What are the skills and talents and experience that you are bringing to the job? SHERRELL CROSS: Thank you for asking! I was drawn to the job of executive director for Dallas Pride for several reasons: As a member of the LGBTQ+ community myself, I have always sought to align my professional aspirations with my passion for advocacy. The opportunity to be at the helm of Dallas Pride, an event and organization that celebrates diversity and inclusivity, resonates deeply with me.

Over the past 40 years, Dallas Pride has been a beacon of hope, resilience and unity. The impact this event has on the community is immense. I wanted to be a part of this legacy and further its mission.

North Texas is a vibrant region with a diverse populace. I believe there’s an immense opportunity to make Dallas Pride even more inclusive and to ensure it truly reflects and celebrates all segments of our LGBTQ+ community.

I see this role as more than just a job; It’s a calling. I’m eager to bring my experiences, passion and vision to Dallas Pride, ensuring its continued success and growth in the years to come.

The last several years have been pretty hectic for Dallas Pride — moving to Fair Park in June and then the COVID pandemic and having to find new ways to celebrate Pride in 2020 and in 2021. What do you think will be your biggest hurdle coming into the job? Conversely, what’s going to be the easiest part of the job? The past few years have been a challenge for all organizations and have, of course, tested the adaptability and resilience of ours, as well. The good news is that Dallas Pride has a rich legacy and a strong foundation laid by those who’ve come before. This history provides a roadmap and offers lessons from past experiences, making certain decisions more straightforward.

And while our organization pivoted successfully during the pandemic to new digital means of communication, we were so glad to have been back in person, re-establishing those human-to-human connections that are so crucial in building community.

The move to Fair Park was a change, certainly, but it has allowed so many more in-person connections and opened the door to other audiences who are now able to participate with us.

Within our challenges lie our greatest opportunities, so while we may consider growth a hurdle, it’s also the most rewarding and exciting part. We have opportunities to grow our organization and serve an ever-widening circle, so ensuring our organization has the financial support to fund and expand outreach and advocacy will be a top priority.

The LGBTQ+ community’s passion, resilience and unity have been its hallmark. This energy and commitment make rallying support and volunteers easier. The community’s spirit ensures that no matter the challenges ahead, there’s a strong foundation to lean on. I believe that with the community’s support, a clear vision, and a dedicated team, we can usher Dallas Pride into its next exciting chapter.

I know that almost immediately after Pride ends, it all starts up again. So, you probably just got thrown right into the middle of a whirlwind. But can you tell me yet about anything special you guys are working on for next June? We’re excited to share that we have a robust lineup of activities planned for the coming months. Our aim is to cater to a wide demographic, ensuring that there’s something for everyone!

Families: We have orchestrated a range of family-friendly events that are perfect for spending quality time together. From interactive workshops to outdoor picnics, there are numerous opportunities for families to bond and create lasting memories.

Teens: Recognizing the unique interests of our younger generation, we’re rolling out events that tap into their passions and hobbies. Whether it’s a trendy pop-up shop, kiki balls or a tech workshop, teens will have plenty of reasons to get excited.

Adults: Our events for adults are designed to be both entertaining and enriching. We’re offering concert tickets, art exhibitions, fundraisers and more. There’s no shortage of opportunities for adults to relax, learn and socialize.

Seniors: We deeply value our senior community and have crafted events to cater to their interests. We are interested in doing morning yoga sessions to classic movie screenings and hobby classes. Our senior members can look forward to a variety of engaging activities.

We’ll be sending out a detailed schedule soon, so make sure to follow Dallas Pride’s social channels and website. We look forward to seeing everyone at our events.

Enough about Dallas Pride. Tell me about you. Tell me about where you grew up? Are you from around DFW or did you move here from somewhere else? Tell me about your family. Thank you for your interest in learning more about my background. I hail from the vibrant city of New Orleans. In 2005, due to the impact of Hurricane Katrina, I relocated to Dallas. My roots in New Orleans run deep, as it’s not just my birthplace but also where much of my family resides. My mother and stepfather are currently settled in New Orleans, while my older sister calls Slidell, La., her home. My father lives in Tyler.

Central to my life is my 15-year-old daughter, who is a source of immense pride and joy for me. Additionally, I am fortunate to have a loving partner who stands beside me, offering unwavering support and understanding. Together, we’ve built a life filled with shared memories and mutual respect.

What kind of work did you do before joining the Dallas Pride team? Prior to my advocacy in the LGBTQ+ community and my immersion in the nonprofit sector, I successfully managed multiple businesses.

Tell me about helping found Teen Pride/Real Live Connections. What was the impetus behind that? I was introduced to Real Live Connection and its hallmark event, Teen Pride, six years ago through my partner. She often reflected on her experiences growing up as an LGBTQ youth in Mississippi and expressed that if an organization like Real Live Connection had been available during her formative years, it could have profoundly impacted her decision-making and personal journey. Understanding the transformative potential of such an initiative, I felt a deep connection and was inspired to get involved.

Over the years, I’ve witnessed Teen Pride’s remarkable growth from a modest gathering of 25 kids in a parking lot to a grand event welcoming 7,500 attendees this year. This trajectory not only speaks to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved but also to the increasing recognition of the importance of safe, inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ youth.

For me, my involvement with Real Live Connection and Teen Pride has been motivated by a commitment to provide the resources, community and sense of belonging that many LGBTQ+ youth, like my partner, might not have had access to during their adolescent years. The organization’s vision and impact resonate deeply with me, and I am proud to be a part of this transformative journey.

Tell me about your other work in the community? What draws you to volunteering in the community? I have had the privilege of volunteering with esteemed organizations such as Lambda Legal, Love 2 Give, The Austin Street Lounge and Promise House. My enduring commitment to service stems from a deeply rooted passion for assisting others — a pursuit I’ve dedicated much of my life to.

This commitment never feels burdensome; in fact, it is a labor of love and dedication. I operate under the belief that when one acts with genuine intentions, the surrounding circumstances harmoniously align to support those endeavors.