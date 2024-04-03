The Log Cabin Republicans Federal Political Action Committee released its first slate of endorsed candidates for the 2024 election cycle this week, backing 14 candidates running for Congress.

LCR President Charles Moran said, in a statement released Tuesday, April 2, that the PAC endorsements were made ‘with recommendations and support from our grassroots members and chapters.”

He said, “Not only do our candidates have the tenacity and grit to recapture majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, but they also have the experience to stop President Biden’s disastrous agenda and get our country back on track.

“While each of our candidates are distinct in their stories, experiences and skills, they stand united in the desire to expand economic opportunity, protect individual liberty, and prioritize the safety and security of all Americans,” Moran continued. “These endorsees are candidates that all members of our LCR family can be proud of, and I look forward to welcoming them to Washington in January as members of the 119th Congress.”

LCR’s endorsed candidates are:

Congressman Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06)

Chris Coulombe (CA-02)

Alex Balekian (CA-30)

Congresswoman Young Kim (CA-40)

Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-41)

Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48)

Valdamar Archuleta (CO-01)

Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-3)

Russell Prescott (NH-01)

Congressman Tom Kean Jr. (NJ-07)

Alison Esposito (NY-18)

Congresswoman Lori Chavez-DeRemer (OR-5)

Dave McCormick (U.S. Senate Candidate for Pennsylvania)

Congresswoman Nancy Mace (SC-01)

— Tammye Nash