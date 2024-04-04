Scarborough Renaissance Festival opens its 2024 season this Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, 2024, kicking off the annual festival’s 43rd season at the sprawling festival grounds just off I-35 South in Waxahachie.

The festival runs Saturdays and Sundays through May 26 and on Memorial Day Monday, May 27. It features full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the newly-redesigned Mermaid Lagoon, a 100-member-plus performing company, and more than 20 stages of interactive live entertainment. There are also more than 200 shops in the Artisan Marketplace, many of which offer authentic artisan demonstrations.

There are also rides, games of skill, the all-new Royal Menagerie Petting Zoo, knighting ceremonies, food and drink and more.

Opening weekend is Kids Free Weekend, with up to three kids under age 12 admitted with each paid adult admission. Kids ages 4 and under are always free, and Those ages 65 and over can get a $10 discount, with a valid ID, when they buy their tickets at the gate.

Special acts and shows, some of them limited engagements, and special themed weekends are planned throughout the run of the festival. On opening weekend, Mythic Madness and Smee the Singing Executioner will perform, and guest artisans this weekend are Meraki Moon, The Mill: Renaissance Plush and Grey Company Outfitters.

New entertainment and shows in the lineup throughout the festival’s run include as Opal the Fairy, Betwixt to Fronds, Faebles, It’s That Scots Show, Living Chess Match, Match Game 1543, Midsummer Faery Tea Party, Nri Nobility, and Romeo and Juliet.

Joining the long time favorites all season long in the Artisans’ Marketplace will be new artisans Crimson Chain Leather, Dragon Cat Leather, Mirza’s Marvels, Skapa Leather and Valkyrie’s Armourer.

New this year in the food lineup are chicken alfredo pizza, pickle pops, peppermint lemons, cake balls, BBQ baked potato, apple dumplings, smoked chicken, pork and corn on the cob.

Visitors 21 and older can get a taste of the custom blended mead from North Texas’ Breaking Brew Meadery along with other adult beverages at the 14 pubs and taverns on the faire grounds, including the two all-new pubs —the Cold Forge Brew and the Two Crowns Beer Garden. And for the first time ever, Scarborough’s Certified Cicerone has chosen a special collection of beer to be featured in select pubs and taverns during the 2024 season. Each selection will be exclusive to that particular pub or tavern. Look for the “Seamus Choice” beers on the menus at the Scarborough pubs & taverns.

There will also be a one-hour beer or wine tasting event two times each festival day. This weekend’s themes are the Wines of Spain and the Beers of Texas.

The seating at the tasting events is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at SRFestival.com. Tasting tickets are $40 each at the events in addition to festival admission.

Upcoming themed weekends and special events are the Artisan’s Showcase Weekend April 13-14, Celtic and Ale Weekend April 20-21, Jacques Ze Whipper’s one-weekend-only appearance April 20-21, The Flaming Idiots Reunion Benefit Show April 27 and Viking and Barbarian Weekend April 27-28.

Check back later for the schedule for May!

Credit cards are now accepted at most food and drink locations as well as the ticket office, souvenir shoppes and most of the artisan shoppes. Games, rides and the Mermaid Lagoon are cash only, and ATMs are located throughout the festival grounds.

Costumes designed for a family-friendly environment are welcome at Scarborough but are not required.

Single day tickets for the 2024 season are $38 at the gate for adults 13 and over and $18 for kids ages 5-12. Kids 4 and under are always free. Parking is free, compliments of Legacy Chevrolet/GMC in Waxahachie. Advance discount tickets are a vailable at SRFestival.com, and single day discount tickets are available at North Texas Tom Thumb and Albertsons stores. Discount coupons are also available at Legacy Chevrolet/GMC in Waxahachie while supplies last.

— Tammye Nash