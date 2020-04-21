Live Oak City Councilman Anthony Brooks, 42, and his husband Phillip Tsai-Brooks, 52, both died of Covid-19. The city of Live Oak is northeast of San Antonio along I-35. The couple were married five years.

Brooks was a military veteran and worked at San Antonio Military Medical Center. Tsai-Brooks was a hair salon owner. Their deaths occurred two days apart.

“Tony Brooks and Phillip Tsai loved each other so much, and they left this world together,” Tsai-Brooks’ brother told the San Antonio Express-News.

Tsai-Brooks is survived by four brothers and his mother who lived with the couple and has also tested positive for the virus.

Live Oak Mayor Mary M. Dennis wrote on Facebook:

It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that Live Oak City Council, administrative staff and the entire Live Oak community mourn the passing of Live Oak City Councilmember Anthony Brooks. Councilman Brooks joined council in 2015 and was a valued and active member. Although his job assignments would have him away, he always stayed connected to his service and commitment to our residents. He also served as a member director of the Live Oak Economic Development Corporation (EDC). He served honorably in the United States Army. Anthony was dedicated and took serving on the council very seriously. He had a background in Finance from working for the City of San Antonio and his current job. He was always very attentive when working on the city’s budget. Councilman Brooks will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition, the city lost another valuable member of the community. We also mourn the loss of EDC Citizen Director Phillip Tsai-Brooks. Phillip was a valued member of the city’s Economic Development Corporation and brought a unique perspective to the board. Phillip was the owner of a salon in San Antonio and worked hard to make it a successful small business. The void in the leadership of the council and corporation will be notable. We are forever grateful for both Anthony’s and Phillip’s service to our Live Oak Community and to our country. May God Bless their family and all who were blessed to call both men “friend.”

— David Taffet