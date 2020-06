Contestants on RuPaul’s Drag Race always have to perform the songs Ru selects for them, but now they get the chance to show fans the lip-synchable tunes they think best represent their own skills. Drag Racer’s like Alexis Mateo, Jujubee (pictured), Miz Cracker, Ongina and more have created this Spotify playlist for your listening pleasure. Something to enjoy playing by the pool or barbecue this weekend.

— Arnold Wayne Jones