Fort Worth artists Letitia and Sedrick Huckaby are leading the effort to paint the message “END RACISM NOW” in the 800 block of Main Street this weekend, and the city is looking for volunteers to hep with the effort, according to a notice posted on the city’s website.

“Whether you’re an accomplished artist or you simply know how to operate a paint roller, volunteers of all skill levels are needed to help paint an anti-racism message on Main Street in downtown Fort Worth this weekend,” the post notes.

The message will be painted on Main Street just north of the Fort Worth Convention Center, and the post says that location was chosen because it is “near a Martin Luther King Jr. memorial plaque in Gen. Worth Square.” The project will use water-based paint and is intended to be temporary.

“The effort needs artists (help draw), painters (I can’t draw but I can roll a paint brush) and volunteers (help check in other volunteers, pass out water and snacks, tackle other tasks) on Saturday, June 27,” according to the website. Register to volunteer and find more information here.

Main Street between Eighth and Ninth streets will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Sunday. Barricades will be placed at each end of the work area with signs indicating the detour route.

— Tammye Nash