A week after the U.S. Supreme Court rules that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is sexual discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, Mansfield ISD voted unanimously not to add sexual orientation or gender identity to its nondiscrimination policy.

Mansfield ISD teacher of the year Stacy Bailey sued the district after she was removed from her elementary school classroom and was placed under investigation because a parent didn’t like that she mentioned her wife. The school district lost its case, and as part of the settlement, the district was required to vote on a nondiscrimination policy. The vote was delayed until last night (Tuesday, June 23). District officials said they were waiting for a pending U.S. Supreme Court case for guidance.

The Bostock ruling, written by Trump appointee Neil Gorsuch, should have given the district the guidance it was looking for.

Other than making a statement about their opposition to employing LGBTQ faculty and staff and protecting LGBTQ students, the decision to vote against protection is moot. Bailey won her lawsuit without a U.S. Supreme Court ruling saying job discrimination based on her sexual orientation was illegal. Now that a ruling is in place, Mansfield ISD stands to lose all future cases brought by LGBTQ people it’s employing.

— David Taffet