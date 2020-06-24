Reducing testing doesn’t mean fewer cases … of coronavirus or HIV. While we’re going through a global pandemic of COVID-19, we can’t let our guard down about the epidemic of HIV in our community. The folks at Prism Health North Texas remind us that ending HIV starts with knowing your HIV risk and status.

June 27 is National HIV Testing Day. Prism Health North Texas will be providing free rapid HIV and syphilis testing at its Oak Lawn Center, 2801 Lemmon Ave, Suite 200 on Saturday, June 27 from noon–5 p.m. No appointments are necessary. They will be taking COVID-19 precautions, including providing masks and checking temperatures.

Knowing your HIV status lets you take charge of your health. You can also take charge by knowing your treatment options if you have HIV. PHNTX testing staff on-site can link you to the care you need from accessing PrEP to full-spectrum HIV primary care.

— David Taffet