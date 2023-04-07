‘Anastasia’ cast member is all about living his best theater life

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

These are exciting days for dancer and actor Louis Brogna. He and the rest of the cast of Anastasialand in Dallas this week for another stop on Brogna’s national tour debut. And this ensemble cast member is soaking it all in.

“It’s going so great. I have lots of professional experience, but nothing on this scale,” Brogna said by phone from Amarillo during Anastasia’s run there. “It’s all very unique, but I love this show.”

plays as part of the ATTPAC Broadway at the Center series through Saturday, April 8, at the Winspear.

Written by Terrence McNally, with music and lyrics by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the show centers on the true story of a young woman who investigates her past, leading her to an aristocratic family.

Brogna found that family is a big theme with this show, whether it be chosen or natural. That goes for offstage, too.

“I think that’s why I love this show. There’s this happenstance where she runs across Vlad and Demetri who become her chosen family, much like a queer chosen family,” he said. “That helps her discover who she is.”

And with his castmates, Brogna said, he’s found his own new family.

“Oh yeah, they are [family], and we’ve built these incredible connections. I know I’ll be seeing these people probably for the rest of my life,” he said.

The story doesn’t lend itself to really any gay storylines, and Brogna says only a couple of characters are queer-coded — like his second act feature as the club’s head waiter and bouncer. Still, Brogna said, he does find a heart in the show that speaks to his own gay identity.

“The show is a great story for young women. It tells them they can be whatever they want and to reach for their dreams,” he said. That also resonates with young gay children.

When he has some downtime, Brogna said he likes to take to the streets of whatever city the show is performing in. He describes it as a privilege of touring.

“I love exploring a city as much as I have time to,” he said. “I would never have this opportunity if I wasn’t on the road with this show.”

Brogna talks about his Anastasia time with enthusiasm. He joined the company last April and went onstage last May, so he’s got a year under his belt. But he also knows what’s ahead.

“I know all good things come to an end, and I’ll be hustling and pounding the pavement once this is over,” he said. “But I know I’ve learned a lot more about myself in this time.”

Until then, Brogna is going to werk the magic of theater as much as he can to bring a positive message and representation to the stage.

“I hope that I’m able to bring some joy or freedom or hope to audiences,” he said. “I know other shows have more queer representation or drag queens, but it’s still amazing to know the representation is onstage without queer trauma — just our stories or characters for everyone to see.”

For tickets, visit ATTPAC.org.