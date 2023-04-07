Meet Benson, a very dapper and proper gentleman keen to find a home with a great family. Benson is a terrier/American pit bull mix with a golden coat and a white underside. He is 5 years old and weighs 62 pounds, so he’s kind of a big guy. Benson tries to be very sophisticated, but tasty treats can get him to break character pretty quick. He likes to go for walks and does splendidly on a leash. He’s made a few doggie friends at the shelter, so he might make a good second pet. Come down to the Dallas Animal Care Center and meet him.

Adult dogs and cats are normally a $75 adoption fee from the SPCA of Texas. Puppies and kittens under the age of six months are $150. Adoption fees vary for small mammals, equestrian and livestock. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats four months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of Insurance provided by MetLife, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. The Dallas Animal Care Center is open to the public seven days a week from noon-6 p.m. Appointments are required for foster animals and animal housed in the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center. Please browse available animals at SPCA.org/FindAPet and visit SPCA.org/DogAdopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/CatAdopt to inquire about a cat.