Eight Dallas police officers, including LGBTQ liaison Senior Corporal Allison Brockford, the plunge in support of Special Olympics Texas at the 2023 Polar Plunge. The event was sponsored by the Mesquite Police Department in conjunction with Special Olympics Texas.

This is the second year the Dallas Police Department took part in the plunge. DPD raised more than $2,400 to support local Special Olympics Texas athletes and their activities for 2023.

— David Taffet