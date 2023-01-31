Rep. George Santos has stepped down from his committee assignments after a meeting with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, according to the Washington Post.

Santos has been named to two committees: Small Business Committee and the Science, Space and Technology Committee, the committee chaired by former Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson during her last terms in office.

Santos told the newspaper that he was stepping down because he was a “distraction.”

The congressman who represents a district from Long Island, N.Y., has admitted to lying about just everything on his resume. He ran as a gay candidate, but has been married to a woman.

— David Taffet