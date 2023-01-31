With temperatures not expected to get above freezing until something Thursday and more precipitation forecast for DFW over the next three days, management at The Hidden Door has announced that the bar will be closed until Thursday afternoon, Feb. 2.

“Although the Hidden Door has only been closed three days in its 44 years, President and General Manager Harvey Meissner believes the current weather warrants closing til 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. Stay inside, stay warm,” noted an email announcement sent out today at 1 p.m.

— Tammye Nash