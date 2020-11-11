The Texas LGBTQ Chambers of Commerce host Pride Across Texas III online on Thursday, Nov. 12, from 4:30-6 p.m. The statewide networking even will connect LGBTQ and allied business owners through the North Texas LGBT Chamber, the Austin LGBT Chamber, the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber and the San Antonio LGBT Chamber.

The event will include a bi-partisan panel of Texas state representatives discussing the upcoming session of the Texas Legislature including a proposed comprehensive nondiscrimination bill protecting LGBTQ Texans and their families in employment, housing and access to public accommodations. There will also be a speed networking session to allow participants to create connections across the state.

— Tammye Nash