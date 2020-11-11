The George Floyd Memorial Foundation and the Texas A&M University-Commerce African American Male Mentorship Program have partnered to create the “Be His Legacy” internship program, a two-semester initiative providing hands-on equity experience to AAMMP students through community outreach and targeted educational programs that is scheduled to launch in January 2021.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation was created by the family of George Floyd.

Bridgett Floyd, sister of George Floyd and president of the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, said, “We are honored to launch the ‘Be His Legacy’ internship in conjunction with Texas A&M University at Commerce. As we focus on communities, equity, education and police reform, we are excited to have students interested in these areas help us move the work forward in honor of my brother.”

“Be His Legacy” interns will work on intentional reform initiatives aimed at eliminating police brutality, promoting social justice and protecting people of color’s civil rights. These activities aim to provide meaningful career path development for AAMMP students before graduation.

Jayson Douglas, associate director of the A&M-Commerce Office of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership and adjunct faculty of the College of Innovation & Design, added, “The vision of the ‘Be His Legacy’ internship program is to offer a one-of-a-kind experience for our Black men interested in all aspects of civic engagement, education, and justice — from voter engagement and education to PR and marketing, to lobbying and fundraising.”

AAMMP is a living learning community under the Office of Intercultural Engagement & Leadership devoted to assisting in the matriculation of Black male students at A&M-Commerce. The group strives to develop leadership skills to promote active engagement within their student experience.

Judy Sackfield, vice president of the A&M-Commerce Student Success and dean of students, added, “This relationship aligns with A&M-Commerce’s strategic goals of student preparedness and creating an inclusive community characterized by respect and collaboration. Collaborating with the George Floyd Memorial Foundation will enable us to marry academia and industry efforts through experiential learning.”

To apply for the internship program, students must complete a competitive application and interview process. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled as an AAMMP A&M-Commerce student and must be a junior, senior or graduate student.

— Tammye Nash