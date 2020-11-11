Caven Enterprises has entered into an agreement with developer PegasusAblon to develop two residential-mixed use buildings on land now owned by the the company that operates several bars on Cedar Springs Road.
Caven, which owns TMC–The Mining Company, Sue Ellen’s, JR.’s Bar & Grill and Station 4, will sell its properties to PegasusAblon but continue to own and operate its bars. The sale involves property on the west side of Cedar Springs Road, from Reagan to Throckmorton Street, and at 4001 Cedar Springs Road.
PegasusAblon’s principal is Mike Ablon, who ran for mayor in 2019 and is best known for developing property in the Design District, changing the area from industrial to residential, restaurants and retail.
Development will be done in two phases, with the building behind S4 going up first. The possibly 20-story building will feature a waterfall and add parking to the neighborhood. The building will be separated from the bars by a covered “pocket park” that Ablon said he hopes will become a meeting place for the community. Several new retail or restaurant spaces will add to the ambiance of the space.
Caven CEO Gregg Kilhoffer said over the years many developers have come to him with offers, and each involved buying out the property and tearing down the buildings along Cedar Springs. He said Ablon’s offer was entirely different because, as a condition of the sale to PegasusAblon, the bars must remain to become an integral part of the new development.
Ablon said the property has more value to him with the neighborhood being kept intact.
Caven board member Ed Oakley said, “This will take Caven property to the next level.”
More information about the development in Friday’s Dallas Voice.
— David Taffet
It was bound to happen one day
I personally think this will ruin the “neighborhood” feel of the area. It’s already becoming unrecognizable with the new high-rise apartments in the area. At least they are keeping the original building that houses JR’s (for now). It’s over a 100 years old. Dallas just loves to tear down it’s historic buildings. I truly hate developers.
And you thought parking was bad now.
Did you read it? lol it said its going to ADD parking
How MUCH parking will be added? Enough to replace the parking spaces that will be lost to the buildings, PLUS the spaces needed to accommodate the tenants in the high-rise buildings being erected, WITH additional parking spaces for the neighborhood? Good luck with that. It’s a good exit strategy for Caven Enterprises, allowing them to cash out before their business peters out, but it’s just another nail in the coffin for a once-vibrant , human scale neighborhood (not to mention the cultural loss to the community). In 20 years, the rainbow crosswalks will be gone and the rainbow crossroads will be a historical footnote.
do we see this as a good thing or a phase out? I am hoping for good things!
Breeders alert BREEDERS ALERT!!! What would FRANK think????
Driving and parking is already a mess in them at area. I can’t help but think that this is going to make it so much worse.
I think this is a good compromise. Many of us suspected that the block would be sold at some point. This appears to be a good compromise of retaining much of the neighborhood and moving forward. There is just one important aspect I can’t emphasize enough: PARKING PARKING PARKING! The neighborhood has already lost plenty of parking over the years due to new development. With this huge addition I just hope they overplan for parking, then it will be a big win for everyone.
Use public transport. It’s 2020. The days of owning a car are numbered. It’s simply not realistic to drive everywhere anymore. There is too much traffic. Stop advocating for parking and start advocating for better public transport.
I have been living in oaklawn over 36 years and looks like the the gay historical Gay Cedar springs is going away with big Corp $$$ buying out the located .
Long Overdue.
If done correctly, and I believe it shall be, this could be a great compromise to what would eventually happen. Ive been part of this area wince 1985 and while saddened deeply by the brownstones disappearance, knew the handwriting was being written. I think Mr Frank would be laughing in his shoes right now. ALL THE WAY TO THE BANK. And looking for another area to develop as he did before.
Seems like a reasonable compromise. The gayborhood is severely underdeveloped compared to major metro areas, and this will definitely give us a competitive advantage to attracting more out-of-towners to the city. More visitors = an increase in tax revenue for the city. This appears to be a big win for our LGBTQIA community!