The California Commission on Judicial Appointments confirmed Justice Martin Jenkins unanimously after his nomination by Gov. Gavin Newsom. In California, judicial poitions are appointed, not elected as in Texas, according to CBS13 in Sacramento.

Jenkins appointment is historic in a number of ways.

Jenkins came out as gay during the nomination process. This makes him the first out LGBTQ person to serve on the California Supreme Court, or any state Supreme Court, as far as we know.

Jenkins played football for the Seattle Seahawks and becomes just the 14th former NFL player to come out, according to Outsports. He played just two games for Seattle before deciding he’d make a better attorney than defensive back.

It’s been 29 years since a Black man has served on the California Supreme Court and Jenkins will be only the third African American appointed to that position.

