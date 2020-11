Dallas LGBT police liaison Chelsea Geist sent out this missing poster for Alan White, who was last seen after leaving a gym in CityPlace, pumping gas at the RaceTrac gas station on Inwood at Maple in Oak Lawn.

The Porsche Macan White was driving at the time of his disappearance was found Thursday morning, Oct. 29, in South Dallas.

There is a $10,000 reward offered for information leading to his whereabouts.

Anyone with information can email missingpersons@dpd.dallascityhall.com.

— David Taffet