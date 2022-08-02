LGBT Leadership Institute applications are due by Aug. 8.

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation Leadership Institute, a program of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce Foundation, develops leadership skills for LGBT and ally professionals. The program provides a diverse cohort of participants with valuable leadership skills and knowledge, along with an historical view of the LGBT community and equality movement. Upon completion of the nine-part program, participants will have a well-rounded understanding of the community.

The cost for the semester is $1500, and there are financial aid opportunities. The applicant can include that request in the application.

Class begins in September 2022 and runs once a month through May 2023.

For more information and to apply, click here.

— David Taffet