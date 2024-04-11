Lambda Legal announced this week that the Dallas Women’s Brunch returns in June with an event honoring Carol Meyer. Meyer is a “20 year LGBTQ+ ally and advocate, Partner in Equality award winner, board member and long-time Women’s Brunch host.”

The brunch is set for Saturday, June 8, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in The Turtle Room, 3525 Turtle Creek Blvd.

Registration deadline is June 3. All those who identify as women — including nonbinary, transgender, gender expansive and Two Spirit — are welcome.

“The Women’s Brunch stands as a cherished tradition, offering a welcoming space for people to unite, exchange stories, forge bonds and advocate for the civil liberties of LGBTQ+ individuals and those affected by HIV,” noted a press release announcing the event.

Tickets are $30, available online here.

— Tammye Nash