The Dallas Wings this week announced the team’s 2024 broadcast and streaming schedule featuring all 40 games available on linear television for the second straight year.

Highlighting the national television slate are two games on CBS, four on ESPN, two on CBS Sports Network and seven on ION. Additionally, NBA TV will air eight contests, and two games will stream live on Prime Video. Locally, 27 games will be featured on Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

The season starts on Bally Sports Southwest Extra when the Wings host the Chicago Sky on May 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Southwest Extra will air the first five games of the season before the Wings’ national television debut on May 31. Dallas will travel to the Connecticut Sun for the first of seven games airing on ION, with tipoff slated for 6 p.m. The Wings return to ION a week later when they visit the Los Angeles Sparks on June 7 at 9 p.m.

Dallas has its first of four games on ESPN on June 13 when the Wings host the Seattle Storm at 6 p.m. That game is followed by the Wings’ CBS debut on June 15 against the Connecticut Sun at noon. Additional games on ESPN include June 3 against the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m., June 7 at the Las Vegas Aces at 2 p.m., and July 17 against the Indiana Fever at 6:30 p.m. The Wings return to CBS on July 13 against the Sparks at 2:30 p.m.

Additional games airing on ION include July 5 against the Atlanta Dream at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 16 against the Sun (8:30 p.m.), Aug. 30 against the Minnesota Lynx (6:30 p.m.), Sept. 6 at Atlanta (6:30 p.m.) and Sept. 13 against the Storm (6:30 p.m.).

The Wings have two games slated to air on CBS Sports Network with the first being at Minnesota on June 2 at 6 p.m. Additionally, the home game against the New York Liberty on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. will also air on CBS Sports Network. The Minnesota game will also be available locally on Bally Sports Southwest, while the Liberty game will air locally on Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

NBA TV coverage includes May 18 against Chicago at 7 p.m., June 5 against Las Vegas at 7 p.m., and back-to-back games at Seattle, June 29 at 8 p.m. and July 1 at 9 p.m. Following the Olympic Break, NBA TV will air the Aug. 20 tilt at New York (6 p.m.), home contests against the Sparks (Aug. 25, 3 p.m.) and Aces (Aug. 27, 7 p.m.), along with the Sept. 1 home tilt against the Fever at 3 p.m. Bally Sports will continue to provide local coverage for games airing on NBA TV.

Two of the Wings’ games against the Liberty will stream live on Prime Video, beginning with the Aug. 22 tilt in Brooklyn at 6 p.m., and followed by the Sept. 12 matchup in Arlington at 7 p.m. Bally Sports will also provide local coverage for those two games.

All games airing on Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra will also be available to stream in the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com. Fans can authenticate with their pay-TV credentials or subscribe to Bally Sports+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service within the Bally Sports app that gives local viewers direct access to their favorite hometown teams. For more information, go to BallySports.com/Packages.

Including the preseason game against the Indiana Fever on May 3, individual game tickets for the 2024 season will go on sale on April 18 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at DallasWings.com. Those interested in learning more about season ticket memberships can email tickets@dallaswings.com.

