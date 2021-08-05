Property values — and taxes — going through the roof in Oak Lawn? The entire area becoming unaffordable? But wait!

Four Seasons Hotels has announced a new hotel and condo tower on the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Turtle Creek Boulevard. Four Seasons had planned to build a hotel in the Victory development near the American Airlines Center when development of the area was first announced and was the first project to pull out of that project. The new hotel is just a block from the luxury Mansion on Turtle Creek.

The Dallas Morning News is reporting that a 17-story residential tower will be built overlooking Turtle Creek Park and another on the corner of Turtle Creek Boulevard and Fairmount Street.

So for all of us who work, live and play in Oak Lawn — hooray. More traffic. Higher taxes. Inflated prices. Makes me sorry we spent years fixing the neighborhood so the developers could profit.

— David Taffet