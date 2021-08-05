Are you a Halloween aficionado looking for a chance to spend a whole month dressing up to entertain? Do you just like scaring people? Are you practicing for your afterlife as a ghost or ghoul? Then have we got the gig for you!

The Screams Halloween theme park — located in Waxahachie in the same place that becomes the village of Scarborough each spring from the beginning of April through the end of May — is now accepting job applications for part-time seasonal employees.

Apply online here. Applications are due by Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. Returning employees can use the same link to log into their profiles and update their information.

The 25th annual Screams Halloween Theme Park will be open Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 1-30, from 7:30 p.m.- 1:00 a.m. All Haunted House Actors will be required to attend actor training classes plus dress rehearsal.

Based on recent updated CDC recommendations, Screams will require all employees to wear masks on show nights except when on breaks and socially distanced from others. This includes employees who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you have any questions, please contact the staffing and payroll coordinator by email at Employment@screamspark.com or by phone 972-938-3247 ext. 11.

— Tammye Nash