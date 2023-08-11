Tom Brickman, The Frugal Gay, offers tips on getting the most for your money

How The Frugal Gay saves money with 10 simple hacks

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Tom Brickman found his purpose when he became a landlord while in college. Since then he’s flipped and rented homes, began reselling on eBay and, ultimately, became an influencer (a term he may disagree with) as The Frugal Gay.

On his socials, he shares his experiences in how he’s turned his passion into a million-dollar idea that was birthed while he was working at a movie theater. But while he shares a lot of information on his housing adventures, challenges and purchases, he hasn’t forgotten his handle and, really, his brand.

On occasion, Brickman will share coupons and store deals he comes across, because, for him, frugality is the key to his success. And he wants others to have that chance to succeed.

“To me, frugal doesn’t mean cheap,” Brickman told Dallas Voice back in June. “I live well below my means. Being frugal is being thrifty or finding value where others don’t find value,”

For the Money Issue, we asked The Frugal Gay just how we can all be a bit more conscious about saving money — or maybe just not always spending as much. And The Frugal Gay offered up a few tips that range from daycation deals to retail options and real estate, saying, “Here are some of my favorite frugal hacks that help me save some coin.” (Ed. note: We’ve added some notes)

Cut it out (or use the app)

“Those Walgreens sales bundled with coupons have made it so I never pay more $2 for Tide. This can be a trap, causing you to buy things you don’t really need. But if you stick to the list, it pays off.”

You can often find coupons in stores’ apps as well as finding them the old-fashioned way in the paper or in snail mail.

Reading is fundamental — and free

“The library is still a fun and free afternoon for me. Don’t just give that cash to Amazon; check out the library first.”

Libraries offer much more than books — and we don’t mean just music and movies. The library can be a source for free wi-fi and finding wi-fi hotspots as well as finding online resources available for patrons, from e-books to language learning and more.

Oak Lawn Library has a healthy selection of LGBTQ titles.

It’s the small things

“I take advantage of credit card perks. Amex gave me six free months of Unlimited Sip Club at Panera. A free drink a day helps keep my hydration up after the gym and helps keep my cash in my pocket.”

No kidding. Panera’s Unlimited Sip Club is $12 a month or $120 annually.

Take a daycation

“Take advantage of Discount Days. The Dallas Zoo, The Dallas Museum of Art and many others offer free or deeply discounted days.

I mark them on the calendar and try to take advantage.”

This does require some research but nothing too challenging; most can be found through an easy online search. Also, follow these types of places on socials for any mention of discount days.

Ain’t too proud

“Scratch and dent items typically come with the same warranty, but you get 20-40 percent off the price. This happens at a few different retailers, like Lowes and Ikea.”

Plus, they can look just as good as new. Some retailers like Best Buy post these deals online, and many feature outlet bargains, too.

Health is wealth

“I force myself to use the gym. This $20 a month keeps my health care cost low. Those early mornings at the gym pay dividends in the future.”

Just rerack your weights and don’t carry a loudspeaker with your music blaring.

Gift cards aren’t just for giving

“Restaurants need to drive traffic on slow days. They do this by offering discounts on certain days or discounts on gift cards. It’s worth checking out and taking advantage of these days.”

Mondays are a popular day for deals. And don’t count out happy hours. Those aren’t just about drinks as many restaurants offer discounted prices on appetizers and plates that can be just as satisfying as a full dinner.

Clothes out

“I shop for clothes during the off season. My favorite time to stock up on winter attire is July. No one wants it then, so it’s dirt cheap. I skip the normal mall and head to Traders Village, Dirt Cheap or Ollie’s.”

And Brickman is always looking fresh in his fashions.

To add to that

“Buying off season also works for real estate. Way less competition typically happens in October, November and December. I typically try to hunt during those months.”

The guy has more than 20 doors to his name, so … .

A change of habit

“I surround myself with like-minded individuals. I listen to podcasts like Queer Money Podcast. I talk about money openly and frequently. This isn’t a hack, but a lifestyle change.”

Follow Brickman on his socials and site by visiting Linktr.ee/TheFrugalGay11.