New book from LGBTQ author offers help toward financial growth

From Staff Reports

We live in an uncertain world, and that means that we might not know day-to-day which way the financial winds may be blowing. And for those who have never really had any training in handling their finances most effectively — which, to be honest, is a lot of us — financial freedom and wealth-building can be elusive concepts.

But LGBTQ author Joey Amatao hopes to change that with the release of his new book, Everyday Investing: A Practical Guide to Personal Financial Growth, touted as a “comprehensive guide offering readers the knowledge, strategies and confidence to take control of their financial future.”

Everyday Investing, Amato says, gives readers with the tools and insights they need to navigate the world of personal investing, demystifying complex investment concepts and making them accessible to individuals from all backgrounds and experience levels.

“The book takes readers on a transformative journey, starting with the basics of investing and gradually building upon that foundation,” Amato explains. “Readers will explore various investment vehicles including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate and more.”

Each chapter, he adds, provides in-depth analysis that helps readers make informed decisions and navigate the ever-changing investment landscape.

Everyday Investing offers advice on how to avoid common pitfalls driven by fear, greed, and other emotional biases and emphasizes the importance of aligning personal values with investment choices, including socially responsible and sustainable investing.

As a young adult fresh out out of college, Amato says he accumulated more than $50,000 in credit card debt trying to “keep up with the Jones.” At 31, he says, he stepped up and took control of his financial life. He began saving and investing his money while slowly paying down debt, and today he is debt-free with the exception of a low-interest rate home mortgage.

“I wrote Everyday Investing because I want people in the LGBTQ community to be confident and proud about investing for their future,” Amato says. “Many of us focus on today, spending thousands of dollars each year on vacations, dinners and luxury items when we should be planning for our future.

“It’s perfectly ok to splurge every now and then,” he says. “But I would much rather be able to retire at 50 than at 62,” which is the earliest age at which a person can choose to receive Social Security benefits.

Everyday Investing is “a roadmap to financial freedom and the fulfillment of personal aspirations,” the author continues, saying that the book helps readers to create a personalized investment plan, aligned with their unique goals and dreams.

And while he is not a financial advisor, nor did he study finance in school, Amato says he has spenr years “educating myself and learning about investing. I wrote this book with the intention of providing LGBTQ readers with a clear roadmap to financial success. I believe that everyone has the potential to achieve their financial goals, and I am thrilled to share my knowledge with my community.”

Everyday Investing: A Guide to Personal Investing is offered exclusively through Amazon.com for $9.99 if purchased before Aug. 31.

A portion of proceeds from every sale before Aug. 31 will be donated to GLAAD.

