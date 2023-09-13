A federal judge in Houston today (Wednesday, Sept. 13) extended the temporary restraining order blocking the Texas attorney general’s office and other government officials from enforcing Senate Bill 12, the legislation passed by lawmakers earlier this year and originally set to take effect Sept. 1.

This decision gives the court another 14 days to deliberate on a permanent injunction and allows organizers and participants in the Sunday, Sept. 17, Pride in Dallas Parade to heave a sigh of relief.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Baker Botts LLP filed suit in August on behalf of The Woodlands Pride, Abilene Pride Alliance, Extragrams LLC, 360 Queen Entertainment LLC and drag performer Brigitte Bandit. In court, the plaintiffs testified how SB 12 threatens their livelihoods, censors their freedom of expression and vilifies an artform that has roots going back millennia.

ACLU of Texas Brian Klosterboer said, “Today’s decision is another much-needed reprieve that prevents SB 12 from irreparably harming the rights and freedoms of all Texans, especially LGBTQIA+ Texans and the plaintiffs in this case. Drag is a form of artistic expression protected under the First Amendment with roots dating back millennia.”

Read the injunction here.

— Tammye Nash