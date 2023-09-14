The National LGBTQ Task Force is celebrating its 50th anniversary with the 2024 Creating Change Conference, set for Jan. 17-21 in New Orleans. And in preparation for that conference the Task Force this week issued a call for proposals for panels and workshops at the event.

Deadline for proposal submissions is Oct. 16, and notifications on which proposals are chosen will go out Nov. 13.

Those who have submitted proposals and presented panels and workshops in the past will want to check the updated guidelines. “Please read our proposal guidelines completely before submitting a proposal,” the call for submissions noted. “They contain critical instructions and information. Each year, Creating Change prioritizes feedback and strives to improve the experience of presenters and participants alike.”

Areas updated for Creating Change 2024 are content priorities, format, purpose, outcomes and process, tracks, conference schedule and location and content priorities.

Organizers noted: “Sessions at Creating Change include movement-building, grassroots organizing, leadership development, organization-building and educational opportunities for both new and seasoned activists, advocates and leaders. Our current social and political climate also requires an explicit commitment to the Task Force’s values of racial, economic, gender, and disability justice.

Therefore, the Task Force prioritizes proposals that:

center trans, Black, and/or Indigenous people and communities.

enter the South and/or Midwest regions of the United States.

demonstrate a deep analysis of the intersections between LGBTQ issues and other movements for social justice, including reproductive freedom, environmental justice, immigration and education/access to information.

For more details and the full guidelines, visit the website here.