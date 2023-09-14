Dallas Southern Pride is partnering with Abounding Prosperity Inc. to present the annual State Fair Classic Kick-off Block Party on Friday, Sept. 29, from 7-11 a.m., at 2311 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In addition to welcoming fans of Grambling State and Prairie View A&M football to town for the decades-old rivalry between the two schools, the party also celebrates Black Pride in Dallas.

DJ 008 is playing the sounds for the party which will include a mechanical bill, a bounce house, a twerking contest, mini ball, a Sex Siren contest, KONA Frozen Ice and food trucks.

Admission is free.

— Tammye Nash