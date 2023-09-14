Officials at AIDS Outreach Center in Tarrant County this week announced the return of the agency’s largest fundraiser, the Annual Red Ribbon Gala:“Boots and Bling.” The gala fundraiser is set for Friday, Dec. 1, and will commemorate World AIDS Day “by celebrating and showing support to those individuals living with HIV and recognizing the strides that AOC has made in the community in its fight against HIV.,” according to a press release detailing the event.

The gala will take place at The 4 Eleven event venue in Fort Worth, starting at 6:30 p.m. and going to midnight with food, cocktails, an “In Memoriam” remembrance and the music of The Inspiration Band.

The party is more, though, than just a chance to enjoy food and drink and dance the night away; “it will also be a great opportunity for folks to contribute to a fantastic cause and make a positive impact

in the lives of those in need,” organizers said.

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation is back this year as the top Red Ribbon Gala sponsor with its $25,000 commitment. But there are plenty of other sponsorship opportunities. Check out the AOC website for more information.

Founded in 1986, AOC began as a grassroots organization responding to the HIV epidemic. Since that time, AOC has been a leader in North Texas in the fight against HIV. Annually, 42 staff members provide services and education to over 2,000 people living with HIV and prevention services to over 3,500 people in our community.

— Tammye Nash