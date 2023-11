State Rep. Venton Jones and Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua will open House District 100 and City Council District 7 offices. The new office is located in the Fair Park Visitors Center, 3535 Grand Ave. in Fair Park.

Ribbon cutting takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 from 11 a.m.-noon. Jones will hold an open house that evening from 6:30-8 p.m.

— David Taffet