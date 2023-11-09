Director Ethan Coen’s next flick may not come out until February but the trailer for Drive-Away Dolls is out to start whetting appetites for this lez-centric comedy.

Written by Coen and Tricia Cooke, the film stars Margaret Qualley as Jamie who’s bemoaning the loss of another girlfriend while her meek gal-pal Marian, played by Geraldine Viswanathan, looks to figure out a less uptight outlook on life. To shake things up in both of their lives, they hit the road to “Don’t Say Gay” Florida only to cross paths with some bad guys in a meeting that may not end well for the two friends.

The film also stars Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Pedro Pascal, Bill Camp and Matt Damon.

The Focus Features film Drive-Away Dolls will be released in-theaters nationwide on Friday, Feb. 23,

Watch the trailer below: