County Judge Clay Jenkins announced that the of closing of bars, restaurants, gyms and other facilities will be county-wide. His announcement echos an order Mayor Eric Johnson issued within the hour. Closing of all facilities throughout the county begins at midnight.

Restaurants, wineries, microbreweries and micro-distilleries can continue take-out, delivery, drive in or drive through services. Bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms and health clubs, commercial amusement venues and theaters will close.

Jenkins announced some good news. Parkland has begun drive-through testing for Coronavirus. To get a test, however, you must have an order from a Parkland doctor or have it arranged through your personal physician.

Also, the first two Coronavirus patients have been released from the hospital.

— David Taffet