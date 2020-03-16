In the wake of announcements this afternoon by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins that they are ordering all bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs and other entertainment venues to close, and ordering restaurants to stop dine-in services, here is a possible resource for all those service and hospitality industry workers who are facing a week and possibly far longer without income.

The USBG National Charity Foundation, dedicated to “advancing the lifelong stability and wellbeing of service industry professionals through education and charitable activities,” offers emergency relief programs for those workers. Check their website here for further information.

And, if you are one of the fortunate ones who are not losing your income and are able to help, you can contribute to the organization’s COVID-19 Relief Campaign here.