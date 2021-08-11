Following a ruling by Judge Tanya Parker that said the governor does not have the right to issue orders that may compromise public health, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins signed an executive order this afternoon.

In it, he ordered all schools operating in Dallas County to develop a health and safety plan for grades K-12 that must include mask wearing for all teachers, staff and students.

All commercial entities in Dallas County must require masks for all employees and visitors.

Face coverings are required in all Dallas County owned or operated buildings.

Finally, he encouraged face coverings for everyone in public places.

— David Taffet