Dallas Voice is pleased to welcome Rich Lopez back to our staff as a part-time staff writer focusing on LGBTQ arts and entertainment news.

Rich previously worked as a full-time arts and entertainment staff writer. Since returning to the DFW area after a stint with the Midland Reporter-Telegram as its features editor, he has been writing for the Voice as a freelancer. Rich will also be focusing on helping us publish the 2022 version of our annual visitors/relocation guide, Out North Texas, the premiere guide for LGBTQ people looking to visit North Texas or to relocate here.

“I was certainly thankful to [Dallas Voice Managing Editor] Tammye Nash for reaching out to me with freelance work soon after I moved back to Dallas from being laid off last year. That it led to this moment is even more thrilling,” Lopez said.

“I love Dallas, but it’s been a struggle reconnecting with the city and even the gayborhood, mostly during the pandemic, but even just catching up to how much the community and city have grown and changed,” he added. “Writing and reporting is what helps me truly bond with all of that and I look forward to doing that even more so.”

Nash said, “We have been thrilled to be able to welcome Rich back to the Metroplex and the Dallas Voice family, first as a freelancer and now as a part-time staff member. He is someone we know we can rely on to help Dallas Voice — and all the Voice Publishing Inc. media products, from the weekly print paper to our website, DallasVoice.com, that is updated daily to our annual visitors guide, Out North Texas — continue to be the go-to source for all the LGBTQ news, arts and entertainment info in North Texas, and beyond.”

Rich is joining a staff that includes, in addition to Tammye Nash, senior staff writer David Taffet, Advertising Director Chad Mantooth, Art Director Kevin Thomas, Marketplace Manager Stephen Mobley and Distribution Manager Linda Depriter, all lead by Owner and Publisher Leo Cusimano.