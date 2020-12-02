Coffee is life.

Ok. Not really. But for those of you, like me, who are not morning people, coffee is pretty high on the list of priorities. Now Impulse Group Dallas is making it just a little easier to get that first cup of morning nectar by giving away a new Keurig Mini as part of its efforts to mark World AIDS Day 2020.

All you have to do is use Impulse Group Dallas’ virtual photo booth here to take a selfie, then post your photo to Facebook and/or Instagram along with the hashtags #rcredribbon2020, #KnowYourStatus and #WorldAIDSDay, and you will be entered to win the new Keurig Mini “to make quarantine life just a little more enjoyable.”

The giveaway is part of the World AIDS Day activities at Resource Center, including the Red Ribbon Tree Lighting happening tonight at Resource Center.

You can enter as many times as you like, but don’t forget the hashtags because only entries with all three hashtags will be included in the drawing. And yes, group photos can be entered, but the prize will go to the individual who owns the account the winning photos is posted on.

And get your entries tagged and posted quick, because the winner will be chosen at noon Thursday, Dec. 3.

And while coffee and Keurigs are wonderful, the best way to mark World AIDS Day today and every day is to help stop the spread of HIV, and the first step is knowing your HIV status. If you are HIV-negative PrEP can help you stay that way, and if you are HIV-positive, there are treatments available to keep your viral load undetectable. And undetectable equals untransmittable.

There are many organizations and programs in North Texas dedicated to stopping the spread of HIV, including AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which makes it possible for you to get on PrEP or treat your HIV no matter what your financial status. Visit the AHF website now for more information.

— Tammye Nash