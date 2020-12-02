The Art+Fashion+Community Designer Mask and Holiday Stocking Silent Auction benefitting AIN opened today only and will run through Dec. 13.

The auction includes custom holiday stockings and masks created by local designers and artists along with gift stockings stuffed full of goodies, and auction items are available for in-person viewing at Martini Consignment/Vintage Martin, 2923 N. Henderson Ave. in Dallas.

Festive holiday masks made by “Friends of AIN” will be available for purchase at Martini Consignment/Vintage Martini, too, with 100 percent of sales benefitting AIN.

View items and place bids here. You will be able to pick up the items you win between Dec. 14 and Dec. 18 at AIN.

— Tammye Nash