The day before Transgender Day of Visibility and while other states are trying to protect the health of their citizens, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed two bills that restrict the rights of transgender people.

One bill prohibits transgender people from changing their gender marker on an Idaho birth certificate. The other prevents transgender girls from playing on girl’s and women’s sports teams. Female athletic teams will “not be open to students of the male sex,” the new law states.

A law similar to the one that prevents a change in gender marker was struck down by a federal judge in 2018 because it violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Lambda Legal said state officials should be held in contempt of court for “flouting a final federal court order.”

Litigation is expected against both laws.

— David Taffet