Are you bored? Looking for something fun to keep you occupied? Then break out that 120-count box of crayons, hopefully with the handy-dandy built-in sharpener, and start practicing your make-up and costuming skills on Cassie Nova and Jenna Skyy!

“We had these [coloring book pages] done for a library event we were doing, but of course that of course got cancelled,” Rose Room show director and Dallas Voice columnist Cassie Nova explained of the outline drawings of her and Jenna. “They were created by the crazy talented Kasten Searles. If you like coloring drag queens, you can get her coloring book, Drag Queens of the South, and just in case our venmos are @cassienova72 and @jennaskyy.”

Download large versions from Cassie Nova’s Facebook page. And Cassie also encourages everyone to please post their finished coloring products on Facebook, because, “We would love to see your creativity!”