The Normal Anomaly Initiative Inc., a Houston-based nonprofit serving Black LGBTQ people, is among the 13 organizations receiving funding from Lil Nas X’s Montero baby registry, an effort the Grammy winner created last September to celebrate the release of his chart-topping album. Today the singer and Normal Anomaly Initiative announced that his Baby Registry has raised nearly $500,000 for those 13 organizations.

Nas X created his baby registry last September when his album launched — at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart — connecting each of the album’s 13 songs to a different organization on the Gilead Sciences COMPASS Initiative, encouraging his fans to donate to the effort.

“Communities all across the South, like my home state of Georgia, are being transformed by the work of COMPASS grantees,” Nas X said. “The Montero baby registry was created to send resources to grassroots groups serving the most vulnerable. Funds raised will go to people living with HIV and inspire a new generation of leaders who will keep pushing for HIV education and one day, a cure.”

The Normal Anomaly Initiative Inc. is dedicated to assisting Black queer people in overcoming barriers and ending stigmas and problematic narratives. The organization supports its community by providing HIV tests, at-home tests, transportation for appointments and job interviews, employment assistance opportunities, sexual education classes, sex positive, liberation and LGBTQ-affirming trainings, and events to uplift Black, queer persons and their culture. Their latest initiative includes the Black Queer+ Advancement Festival (BQ+AF), taking place April 30, that provides a safe space to celebrate being Black and LGBTQIA.

Normal Anomaly Initiative Executive Director Ian L. Haddock said, “Lil Nas X has allowed our organization to dream big. Through these funds we are not only able to create a brave space for community, celebrate entrepreneurship and have queer musical artists headline a festival, but we are able to continue to raise money through ticket sales to impact necessary programming including our community burial fund, transgender services and programs that directly impact people living with and impacted by HIV.”

Dr. Shanell L. McGoy, director of public affairs and corporate giving at Gilead Sciences, said, “Donations from the Montero baby registry will have a direct impact on communities affected by HIV, and we’re deeply thankful for Lil Nas X and his sustained advocacy for HIV awareness and education.

“The Gilead COMPASS Initiative is committed to supporting the work of community-based organizations working around the clock to address HIV-related stigma, increase access to resources that support wellness and encourage leadership and advocacy across the Southern United States,” McGoy added. “The baby registry donations are a welcomed and added boost for our grantees.”

COMPASS organizations have helped more than 175,000 people access quality healthcare and trained 13,000 people to become HIV leaders and advocates in the Southern U.S., which continues to lead the nation for HIV diagnoses, according to a statement announcing the donations. Black Americans are only 13 percent of the overall population, yet account for 40 percent of new HIV diagnoses due to racism, social and economic marginalization, and other barriers to healthcare, housing and transportation.

Last year, in its fourth round of funding, COMPASS awarded $2,875,000 to 29 organizations as 2021 Transformative Grant Partners working to address the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the Southern United States. The initiative grew significantly, with the selection of new grantees, inclusion of organizations with a specific focus on addressing HIV in rural regions and faith communities and expansion of the program to three new states – Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky.

Haddock founded Normal Anomaly in June 2016 as a storytelling blog, The initiative has since grown to become a staple in Houston’s community-based social advocacy world dedicated to the forward mobility of all black, queer people.

In March 2021, The Normal Anomaly opened the BQ Plus Center for Liberation, a Black, Queer led center located in Houston.

— Tammye Nash