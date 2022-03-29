The Quality of Life Committee of the Dallas City Council voted unanimously this morning (Tuesday, March 29) to support the city’s transgender community and condemn the Texas Legislature for the anti-transgender legislation passed in the last special session. The resolution now goes to the full council for a vote.

District 7 Councilman Adam Bazaldua chairs the committee. At a press conference this morning announcing the resolution, Bazaldua condemned violence targeting the trans community and noted that eight of 66 hate crimes against trans people last year took place in Texas. And while the trans community faced violence on the streets, the Texas Legislature considered 13 bills targeting the trans community for discrimination.

Deputy Mayor Chad West said about the resolution, “We took the step to tell the Legislature enough is enough.”

Councilman Omar Narvaez described the Dallas trans community as vibrant, adding “We have their backs here in Dallas.”

Narvaez talked about children in loving homes being investigated for child abuse, pledging that loving families in Dallas will not be investigate for or charged with abuse.

“Dallas is a welcoming city,” Narvaez said. “We will take care of them.”

As part of the resolution, city ordinances will be reviewed to make sure there’s specific language including gender identity.

Resource Center CEO Cece Cox thanked the three council members for their work. Noting that she wasn’t speaking for the trans community but as an ally to the trans community, Cox pointed out that “It’s not safe for many of our trans allies to speak out for themselves.”

— David Taffet