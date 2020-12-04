A little bit of calm and peacefulness — isn’t that something we could all put on our holiday wish lists? And if that’s on the wish list of someone you love — or maybe even your own wish list — here are a few suggestions for gifts to fill that wish.

Not all subscription boxes are “one-size-fits-all.” Cure Crate, a BIPOC/minority-owned business, is a monthly subscription box thats lets you choose from among a variety of top-rated, quality-tested and full-sized CBD products to fit your own specific wellness or beauty needs. Check out the options at CureCrate.co (@CureCrate on social media) and start personalizing your crate now. 1-month subscription for $58; 3-month subscription for $170; 6-month subscription for $312.

Sometimes there is nothing more relaxing than a nice, long, hot bath — unless it is a nice, hot, long bath with Bliss’d Co.’s Holiday Peppermint Bath Salts (CBD or non-CBD, your choice). Give the gift of peace, health and well-being or get bliss’d out yourself with this detoxifying blend of premium pink Himalayan, Dead Sea and Epsom salts enhanced with uplifting peppermint essential oils to soothe the body and mind. Available at Blissd.co (@blissdco on social media) for $32.

Maybe you just need a quick little something to help you relax or to help you with your focus. If so, then check out High Falls Hemp CBD Gummies. Handcrafted with both taste and efficacy in mind, High Falls’ CBD Gummies come in two options: Relax/Restore is pomegranate flavored and Focus/Empower is citrus ginger flavored. These gummies are made from a natural tapioca base and the folks at High Falls take the extra time to blend full spectrum hemp extract and botanically derived terpenes into the natural tapioca so it is evenly distributed throughout each piece. The CBD Gummies start at $12, and you can get them and browse High Falls’ other products at HighFallsHempNY.com.