These stocking stuffers may not all fit in the stocking but certainly add a bit of extra to your gift giving.

Kodak Moments acrylic photo block (above)

Is there a better gift than to give a photo of yourself? One of our colleagues thought that with his own photo block, and clearly, it’s fabulous fun. Hand-polished blocks of premium acrylic bring a crystal clear focus to your favorite photographs for a clean, timeless look. The textured black backing transforms your photos with vibrancy, depth and a stand-alone allure perfect for the wall, desk or bathroom — because why not? $25-$44.99. KodakMoments.com.

Celebrity Cameos

This may be more of a virtual stocking stuffer but definitely a fun one. Want to give your loved ones a celebrity this year? Cameo has a roster of actors, musicians, athletes, chefs, influencers, game show hosts, personalities, cartoons and every talent category in between ready to create a video message or deliver a live call. You can give Shangela, Lance Bass, Carson Kressley or even that dreamy Jeremy Piven. Plus, these are perfect gifts for those

who have everything — or who don’t really want any more stuff. No delivery, no shipping, just viewing. Prices begin at $5 but average $100. Cameo.com.

Matthew Dean Stewart candles

Stewart is a Brooklyn-based candle maker. During the pandemic he found his love for creating handmade, queer specific items fit for anyone’s home. Each candle represents different parts of our community and is meant to spark a special reaction. Each candle such as Plant Daddy and Steam Room scents are hand poured with all the queer joy in Brooklyn, NY. $17-$22. MatthewDeanStewart.com.

Hallmark Becoming Yourself Butterfly ornament

Queer up the tree with this colorful ornament. This silver-toned metal design features a glossy enamel fill in a rainbow array of colors on the butterfly wings. This can be a beautiful way to celebrate your partner, friends or your allies. $17.99. Hallmark.com. Requested art.

I’m Flaming Gay candle

Candles are a staple for gift-giving, but one that comes with a gift inside? This flamer comes with some anticipation built in: As the wax heats up, the candle will eventually reveal a printed message in the glass cup letting everyone know you are a flaming gay. The packaging comes with a card with the secret message written on it. Make sure you remove before giving the candle as a gift to keep the surprise. $15. 54Celsius.com

GAYPIN’s

Literally, the creators of GAYPIN’ say everything you need to know: “One chilly night in the fall of 2016 we were drinking a (few) bottle(s) of wine, and we were talking about pins making a resurgence. We noticed there was a gaping hole in the market for a company that focused on gay+queer pins. We combined our fierce fag powers to launch GAYPIN’.“We want folks wearing our pins to look down at their lapel and feel their community there with them at any time of feeling alone or uncomfortable. On top of that, they’re fucking cute and fun to wear.”There you have it. $12. GaypinGuys.com, BoardGamesDallas.com.