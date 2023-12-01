Damn, Man… these are good!

A mother and son duo, Fran and Neil, started Sugar Plum Chocolates in their small kitchen over 28 years ago. While they originally specialized in traditional chocolates, they soon realized that their customers had a craving for nuts and snacks. By introducing unique nut flavors in creative packaging, more and more nuts were being purchased as gifts for husbands’ birthdays and Father’s Day. And so the conclusion was formed: Our customers want manly snacks! As a result, they launched a new company, Damn, Man…Snacks Guys Love.

Damn, Man Cowboy Starter Kit Beef & Nut Snack Box

Add a pop of Western fun and flavor to end-of-summer and fall gatherings! This gift box has everything you need to get your cowboy boots ready and horse saddled to head out to the ranch. It includes Rodeo Roasted Memphis BBQ Almonds, Texas BBQ Peanuts, and Whiskey Nut Mix, plus 3 Spicy Smokie Beef Sticks, 2 Mild Smokie Beef Sticks, and 1 Black Peppered Beef Stick. Yee-haw! The prairie sky is wide and high with the many flavors of the south and you’ll be feeling the freedom of the open terrain when you crack open this box of snacks fit for a cowboy.

The Damn Man Cowboy Starter Kit offers so much spice in one flavorful bundle. ($34.95) visit: dmsnacks.com.