Sandra Bernhard heads to Dallas to Stand with Texas

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Actor and advocate Sandra Bernhard heads back to the Lone Star State this week to Stand with Texas in appearances in Austin, Houston and, on Sunday, Dec. 3, here in Dallas at the Kessler. Texas is such a hot mess that Bernhard decided to make a specific trip here to perform with her band and feature some local talent, as well. Her appearance in Dallas will benefit Resource Center while also raising awareness on student education, LGBTQ rights and abortion rights.

“I love Texas. I love the culture, the food, the music, the people. So, when I see a government that is crushing their spirit, of course I want to step up,” she explained. “Sandyland is my little world, where everyone is welcomed and included. So I thought, why not come to Texas and give some love to my LGBTQ+ community? Why not fight for the abortion and health care rights of my sisters? Why not lend my voice to the educators who want to give students the vastest experience they can in the classroom,” she said in October at the announcement of the Stand with Texas shows.

Bernhard performed in Texas a year ago with her one-woman show Bern it Down at the Granada Theater. Clearly, a lot has happened in the state since then for her to craft an entirely new show based on Texas politics alone.

“I am gathering local voices of the many talented Texans to join me in ‘standing up’ and bringing together the people who care and want to make Texas an inclusive, progressive place to live,” she said. “Join me! I’ll be bringing my free-wheeling show to entertain you along with the Sandyland Squad Band. It’s the perfect time to gather and elevate the conversation.”

Before Bernhard’s community gathering on Sunday, with its lineup including local performers Jada Pinkett Foxx and Bleach, Bernhard talked about putting these shows together and why it was necessary to target Texas.

Dallas Voice: You were here just last year for your Bern it Down show. Was being in Texas then the reason you are doing these shows? Sandra Bernhard: I got to see things up close, but I also had a good time. I’m working with a new agent, and we thought it would be compelling to do an event in each of these markets.

These shows address Texas specifically, which is interesting for a performer to do.

The kind of storm eye that’s happening in all these areas of women’s health, queer rights, drag queens, abortion, book banning. I have a lot to say on it, and why not get local performers who also have a lot to say?

That will certainly add to the Texas vibes of your shows. Yeah, and we’ll talk about these subjects and how it affects people on a local level and what people can do.

Along with Jada Pinkett Foxx and Bleach on your bill, you’re also highlighting community organizations like Resource Center here in Dallas. We want to get to people on any level so they can move the needle. There are so many ways these days to jump in and change the narrative in this microcosm, and volunteering is a way to start.

How do you describe the show? Is it a performance or like a huge fireside chat? It’s a performance. I do my show with the Sandyland Band and local musicians. But I can’t ignore these issues, so yeah we’re making a politicazzstatement. Everything is at stake here. What are we gonna do about that? We gotta roll up our sleeves.

Doors at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit TheKessler.org.