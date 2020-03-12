Dallas Pride is accepting nominations for grand marshal through March 13. The top five nominees will compete in a runoff.

While Dallas Pride is monitoring the Coronavirus situation, the Pride Festival on June 6 and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 7 are still scheduled to take place in Fair Park. Last year, Pride in Dallas was moved from September to the first weekend in June.

In a statement, Dallas Pride President Jaron Turnbow said, “Dallas Pride is moving forward with plans for our June 6-7 events. We are working closely with Fair Park and the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management as we continue to monitor COVID-19 information from national, state and local health authorities, and will take steps as appropriate to help ensure the well-being of our staff, patrons and partners. We look forward to a fantastic event in 2020, and to sharing our celebration of love with our supporters and allies.”

— David Taffet