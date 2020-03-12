In the midst of cancellations of many events where people congregate, locally and nationwide, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Dallas Pride is still set to take place at Fair Park June 6–7… for now.

“Dallas Pride is moving forward with plans for our June 6–7 events,” said executive director Jaron Turnbow in a statement. “We are working closely with Fair Park and the City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management as we continue to monitor COVID-18 information… and will take steps as appropriate to help ensure the well-being of our staff, patrons and partners.”

Dallas Pride used to take place in September along Cedar Springs Road in the gayborhood; in 2019, it moved to early June and relocated to Fair Park.

