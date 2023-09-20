State Rep. Jessica González announced today (Wednesday, Sept. 20) that, as Texas lawmakers prepare to return to Austin for a special session in October, she is hosting a town hall on the state of public education in Texas. The town hall will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 27, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Rosemont Lower Elementary School, 1919 Stevens Forest Drive.

In addition to González, the event will feature state Reps. Ana-Maria Ramos, Carl Sherman and John Bryant and Dallas Independent School District Trustee Ben Mackey.

González said, “I want to invite everyone to join us on Sept. 27 to hear about our fight ahead to save public education. The public needs to understand what is on the line as the legislature convenes for another special session, and this town hall will provide an opportunity for the community to directly engage with lawmakers.

“Republicans in the Texas Legislature have held our public schools hostage in an effort to pass a voucher program that has been shown in other states to harm student outcomes,” she continued. “We must stand strong in our opposition to school vouchers and support measures that will actually help our students, such as increasing the basic allotment. I look forward to having a meaningful discussion with our community, educators, parents, and students as we work together to safeguard our public education system.”

The event will include live Spanish translation and will be streamed in English on González’s Facebook Page, @RepJessicaGonzalez, and in Spanish on Univision’s Facebook Page.

— Tammye Nash