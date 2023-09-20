Sean Baugh entered the stage cool and calm as if this was just another Dallas Symphony-Turtle Creek Chorale collaboration. Accompanist Scott Ayers sat down at the piano composed — all as if this was just another performance with the DSO.

Instead, it was an historic event for the Dallas arts community — the first time the two groups had performed together — and hopefully not the last. And I’m not the only one who would like to see this become an annual event judging by the nearly sold-out symphony center and the rousing standing ovations throughout the concert.

The 200 men’s voices blended beautifully with the full orchestra and the finale, with TCC accompanist Scott Ayers on the Lay Family organ, had the audience screaming for more.

Baugh explained the theme of the concert as “we are one” at a time when the country feels so divided. “We Are One” was also the encore song — but planned encore to Ayers’ organ performance of “The Awakening.”

Unity ran throughout the program including a wonderful collaboration with the Unity Choir, a gospel choir that performed with the DSO in June. Soloist Tremaine Graham took my breath away in his rousing performance of “For Every Mountain.” This is a collaboration with the chorale that must continue as well.

The Make-A-Wish North Texas Choir — 11 children who have participated in the make-a-wish program — joined the chorale and orchestra on stage for several numbers. Calling them cute or adorable is demeaning. Charming? Yes, they were. But let’s just say they were good and added warmth and love to the evening. I hope they got as much out of performing with the DSO and TCC as the audience felt having them on stage.

The Turtle Creek Chorale soloists throughout the show reminded me just how much talent there is in this very professional volunteer organization. To name a favorite is impossible because each solo soared.

And the symphony, well, what can I say about one of the country’s finest orchestras? I hope the collaboration was as meaningful to them and they’ll invite Maestro Baugh and company back next season.

— David Taffet