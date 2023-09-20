The OK2BX Fest is a family-friendly event that will feature a day of live entertainers, food and art with the mission of cultivating diversity among all people. Earlier this week, the OK2BX Foundation announced its second annual festival will take place Sept. 30 at Deep Ellum Art Company. Proceeds from the event benefit the foundation which was founded in 2021 to honor the legacy of Eleanor Bolding, who, at the age of 17, after coming out as transgender, took her own life.

From the Foundation:

The OK2BX Foundation connects people to the arts and diverse cultural experiences, in order to promote kindness, acceptance, and inclusivity for all. OK2BX was founded in 2021 to honor Eleanor Bolding and carry on her legacy of inclusion, compassion and understanding. Eleanor was known by her friends and family for calling people in, instead of calling them out. OK2BX stands for “It’s Okay to be Extraordinary.” Where breaking away from mainstream norms can be challenging and often met with criticism, OK2BX celebrates individual differences and encourages people to stand out boldly. It is in the celebration of others that we find and give true acceptance.

The Foundation raises money to fund scholarships for graduating high school students who show a dedication to promoting kindness and inclusivity. By awarding these scholarships, OK2BX inspires the next generation of inclusive leaders and encourages them to continue spreading love and acceptance on college campuses and beyond. Inspiring acceptance among people from different backgrounds and encouraging an appreciation for the diversity that enriches our world, OK2BX opens doors for meaningful conversations and shared experiences that bridge societal and cultural divides. OK2BX believes that, together, we can create a more open and accepting society that celebrates our differences while recognizing the common humanity that unites us all.

Performing at the festival will be Ryan Sneed, S-Ank Rasa and the African Village Drummers and Ballet Folklorico’s Ollimpaxqui among others. The one-day event will also feature an artisan gallery of works by local artists, food by Ruthie’s Food for Good and Howdy Homemade photo booth and more. Guests can also create a square which will be woven into a remembrance quilt.

Tickets are free, but suggested donations for adults is $20 and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be reserved here.

–Rich Lopez